Ashley High School retires baseball standout Trevor Kelley’s number

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– Ashley High School made a special presentation on Tuesday night, retiring the number of former Sreaming Eagle baseball standout Trevor Kelley.

Kelley graduated from Ashley back in 2012, followed up by a stellar career at the University of North Carolina. The pitcher is now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, he was an All-Star last season in Triple-A for the Boston Red Sox.

Kelley was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 36th round of the 2015 MLB draft.