Rescue underway after trench collapses in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A rescue is underway after a trench collapsed at a construction site at Brier Creek on Wednesday, according to Durham Fire Department.

Chopper11 HD flew over the scene at Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue to see multiple fire trucks and dozens of firefighters working at the scene.

Durham Fire Department said it and Raleigh Fire Department responded to the trench collapse around 11 a.m. Though the incident is in Wake County, Durham Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the collapse happened inside Durham city limits.

Four workers were in the trench when it collapsed. One of them escaped on his own; one got out of the trench and walked to nearby paramedics; Chopper11 HD saw as crews pulled a third worker from the trench on a stretcher; and a fourth worker remains missing at this time.

