SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–South Brunswick High School Athletic Director Chris Roehner has spent the past 38 years in education, with 20 of those as the Cougars AD. Now, he will be inducted into the 2020 class of the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame.

Roehner was the President of the NCADA back in 2016. He will officially be inducted on April 6th at the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Conference in Winston-Salem.