Man charged with murder in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police arrested a man for murder Thursday.

According to the New Hanover County jail records, Erick Jemonia Gibbs, 29 was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said he is charged in the death of George Porter on January 5.

According to a news release on Jan. 5, officers responded to 1010 S. 4th Street around 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. 56-year-old George Porter, III died a short time later from his wounds at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police said Gibbs is being held under no bond. He is expected in court today.

We will bring you more details as they become available.