One Love’s Lenny Simpson inducted USTA Southern Hall of Fame

ATLANTA,GA (WWAY)–You can add another accolade to the long list of achievements for One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson. Over the weekend he was inducted into the United States Tennis Association Southern Hall of Fame.

Lenny began his playing career in 1957 at the age of 8, by 1964 he was the youngest male players to ever compete in the US Open. That record stood for nearly 40 years.

- Advertisement -

Simpson was one of three tennis icons that were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was joined by Jaime Kaplan and the late Jack Tuero.