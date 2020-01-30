Report to be released on fatal Legionnaire’s outbreak in NC

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Health officials will release their final report on the investigation into an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in people who attended a state fair last year in western North Carolina.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services say they’ll release the report Thursday, along with Buncombe County officials.

An interim report released in October showed most of the 141 cases of Legionnaire’s disease or Pontiac fever developed in people who attended the North Carolina Mountain State Fair in September at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

At least four people died, and 94 were hospitalized.