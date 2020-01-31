Procession announced in Wilmington for fallen soldier

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department has released the procession route happening on Saturday for a Wilmington soldier killed while he was deployed.

Spc. Antonio Moore was deployed in Syria when he was killed in a vehicle rollover accident.

- Advertisement -

Natosha Vincent with the Wilmington Fire Department said a family representative asked her to share the procession route of Spc. Antonio Moore on Saturday.

Vincent said Moore’s body will be flown to Wilmington International airport and will arrive around 12 p.m. The procession will start at Wilmington International Airport around 12:20 or 12:30. Then it will go as follows:

South on 23 rd St

St East on MLK

South on College

Right on 41 st St

St Wilmington Burial and Cremation

To help honor Moore, a business opened its door for those who want to offer their condolences to the family of Spc. Antonio Moore.

Related Article: Man who ran credit card skimming ring sentenced to federal prison

Moore’s viewing will be held Monday from 3-6 p.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation. His funeral will be at noon on Tuesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church.