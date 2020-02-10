Bitty & Beau’s Coffee officially opens 5th location

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WWAY) — The coffee shop known by many as the happiest place in Wilmington now has a fifth location.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shop opened its fifth location in Annapolis, Maryland this weekend.

Bitty and Beau’s employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first store opened in Wilmington in 2016.

Owner Amy Wright said they had the biggest crowd yet at the Annapolis grand opening.

Last month, Amy and Ben Wright opened their second location in Wilmington inside the PPD’s worldwide headquarters on N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shop also opened a store in Savannah and Charleston.

The coffee shop has gotten national attention for its #notbroken campaign. It has also been featured on the Rachel Ray show. In 2017, Wright was named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year for her efforts as an advocate for disabled people.