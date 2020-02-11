Great white sharks cluster off the Cape Fear coast

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — A cluster of great white sharks were recently spotted off the Carolina coast and researchers are praising the discovery.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Associate Director Brian Dorn says this is a part of the annual migration for sharks, but research groups like Ocearch have used advanced tagging technology that can now track the fish.

Dorn says the sharks are starting their migration back up north and often stop along the way following their food.

He says this spotting is a good sign for the marine ecosystem.

“Without sharks as the caretakers of all things below them we would have explosions of other fish that would basically take over ecosystems and resources not controlled by these top predators,” Dorn said.

Dorn says the tagging technology is only useful when the sharks are visible above sea.

Tonight on WWAY News, hear from the Ocearch Founder Chris Fischer who is currently at sea on an expedition off the east coast.