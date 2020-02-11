Topsail girls basketball to vacate 10 wins due to eligibility violation

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)– The Topsail High School girls basketball team must vacate 10 wins from the 2019-2020 season following a review of eligibility by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The announcement comes after officials from Topsail High School and Pender County Schools self-reported a potential eligibility violation to the NCHSAA on January 29th.

According to a release from Pender County Schools, the student-athlete in question previously attended Topsail High School before leaving to attend school in another district. During the fall 2019 semester, the student returned to Topsail High School and requested to be re-enrolled. Pender County Schools explained the situation further in their statement released on Monday night.

“Documentation provided by the family to Topsail High School for re-enrollment verification showed that the student’s previous address had changed and she was now residing outside of Pender County. Due to miscommunication and an inaccuracy during the data entry process while updating the student’s file, an address inside Pender County was entered. When athletic department officials reviewed the student’s file, it showed that she was at a Pender County address and in good academic standing, making it appear that she was eligible to play.”

The athlete in question dressed for 14 games, 10 of those ended in Pirate victories. The NCHSAA ruled that the student-athlete was ineligible forcing the Pirates to forfeit those 10 wins. The ruling drops the Topsail girls basketball teams record to now (4-18) overall and (3-9) inside the Mideastern Conference.

The Pirates are still eligible to make the NCHSAA State playoffs, but will have their work cut out for them with the wins nullified.

The school is in the process of appealing the NCHSAA’s decision.