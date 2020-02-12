Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to open third Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After opening their 5th location over the weekend, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop has already announced where they are heading next.

The Wilmington-based coffee shop employees people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Wednesday, Bitty & Beau’s says they are partnering with nCino, Inc., the worldwide leader in cloud banking, to open a shop in their global headquarters.

Founded in the Port City back in 2012, nCino is located at 6770 Parker Farm Drive in Wilmington.

Bitty & Beau’s opened their first store in Wilmington in 2016.

In January, Amy and Ben Wright opened their second location in Wilmington inside the PPD’s worldwide headquarters on N. Front Street in downtown Wilmington.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop also opened a store in Savannah, Charleston, Annapolis.

The coffee shop has gotten national attention for its #notbroken campaign. It has also been featured on the Rachel Ray show. In 2017, Wright was named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year for her efforts as an advocate for disabled people.