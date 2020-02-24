UNCW Swimming & Diving win honors at CAA Championship

CHRISTIANSBURG, NC (UNCW Sports)– Freshman Courtney Klausen gave UNCW its third diving title of the Colonial Athletic Association championships on Saturday, tying for first in the 1-meter board.

Will Countie and Gianmichael D’Alessandro earned silver medals in the 200 Backstroke and 200 Breaststroke, respectively, as the UNCW men’s swimming and diving program finished second at Championships.

William & Mary captured its sixth straight men’s title while James Madison did so in the women’s meet for a third consecutive season.

“We wrapped up today with a fantastic day of racing,” said UNCW Head Coach Jason Memont . “I’m so proud of the way this team fought for everything this year and we really came together as a team. The seniors who finished their careers this weekend really saw this team transform over their four years at UNCW and they represented the long history of Seahawk swimming and diving with great pride.

Klausen scored 298.05 points to tie JMU’s Emily Gross for top honors. Freshman Kolbein Bjugan swept both boards on the men’s side earlier in the meet.

“A huge congrats to Beau Bunn and Kolbein Bjugan on winning male Diving Coach and Diver of the Year.

Countie, who won the 100 Backstroke earlier in the meet, finished second in the 200 Backstroke with a time of 1:44.63, ranking second fastest all-time at UNCW.

D’Alessandro, meanwhile, fashioned a time of 2:00.20 to finish second with the fourth fastest time at UNCW. Teammate Josh Rigsbee finished third in the event.

Junior Evan Arsenault , who claimed the 50 Freestyle championship earlier in the meet, finished third in the 100 Free with a time of 49.17 seconds. She set a school record in the preliminaries with a time of 48.95.

The women’s 400 Free Relay of Sarah Olson , Arsenault, Hannah Copeland and Faith Pilcher finished third (3:23.99).

“I want to thank our Seahawk family of fans and alumni for their support on this record setting season.”

Final Standings

Men: William & Mary 874.5, UNCW 781, Drexel 601, Towson 531.5, 314

Women: JMU 716.5, William & Mary 626, Towson 557, Drexel 455, Delaware 399, UNCW 331.5, Northeastern 262