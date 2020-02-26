North Carolina snaps losing streak with win over NC State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help North Carolina end a seven-game losing streak with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State. North Carolina erased a 52-45 deficit in the second half with a 22-4 run. Five different players scored, led by reserve Christian Keeling, who poured in eight points in about two minutes. When Brooks completed a three-point play with 8:33 remaining, the Tar Heels had a 67-56 lead, their largest margin of the night. Markell Johnson scored 21 and had 10 assists for N.C. State.