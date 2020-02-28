Disabled North Carolina student assaulted in campus housing

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with sexually assaulting a North Carolina State University student with a disability inside the victim’s on-campus apartment.

A Cary Police Department arrest report shows 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr. was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with sexual battery, breaking or entering and assault on an individual with a disability.

In the report, Alvarez is accused of breaking into the campus apartment building Tuesday and forcibly hugging, kissing and fondling a graduate student “who was physically helpless.”

A university crime alert says the two didn’t know each other.

Alvarez is being held in jail.