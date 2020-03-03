First case of coronavirus confirmed in NC

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) — North Carolina’s governor says a person in the state has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Tuesday that the person from Wake County tested positive for the virus after traveling to the state of Washington where there is an outbreak.

The governor said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Gov. Cooper. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

The North Carolina person from Wake County traveled to the State of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak. Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain spread.

Senator Thom Tillis issued the following statement on the first reported coronavirus case in the state.

“The health and well-being of North Carolinians is my top priority, and I’m working to make sure Congress comes together on a bipartisan basis to provide billions of dollars in federal assistance to combat the coronavirus and protect North Carolinians. I’m in close communication with Vice President Pence and other federal leaders, and I will do everything I can to continue supporting our state’s medical institutions, universities, and health care systems, which are some of the best in the world and have a proven track record in treating infectious diseases.”

North Carolina is at least the 15th state to report a case of the virus.

North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.