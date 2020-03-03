Former Roland-Grise band teacher indicted on 17 charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Roland Grise Middle School teacher has been indicted on 17 sex crime charges.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced that the New Hanover County Grand Jury returned a 17-count bill of indictment charging Peter Michael Frank with first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14, or 15, sexual activity with a student, indecent liberties with a child, and indecent liberties with a student.

- Advertisement -

In January, Frank, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child sex crimes.

The indictment alleges that Frank committed these crimes while he was a teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington and his victim was a minor and a student at the same school. The incidents allegedly occurred between September 1998 and August 2000.

Frank is currently in custody and under a $750,000 bond on six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher in a separate case.

Related Article: Pender man charged for shooting victim during attempted robbery

Attorney General Stein’s Special Prosecutions Section was referred this criminal case for prosecution by New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David.