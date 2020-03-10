Search warrants allege sex acts by former NHCS teacher involving student

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New search warrants make some disturbing allegations about former Roland Grise Middle School band teacher Peter Frank.

***WARNING: Some of these details are graphic.***

A new warrant, which was executed on February 4, describes the alleged relationship Frank had with one of his former female students in 1999 while she was at Roland Grise.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Frank regarding allegations of incidents between 2003 and 2019. Detectives say this former student from 1999 came forward during their investigation.

The warrant reveals she told detectives, on several occasions Frank sexually abused her in the band room at school.

She also described receiving gifts from Frank, including stuffed dogs and a plastic card that said “Kissing License.” She also told detectives she bought items for Frank while she was at Roland Grise including a tie with musical notes, which was later taken during a search of his home.

According to the warrant, the former student says she would refer to Frank as “Marty”, so when they were talking, nobody would know it was Frank. Detectives says the two exchanged letters, and found at least one of them at his home.

On January 29, detectives got an anonymous tip about Frank buying tickets to concerts, plays or movies as an alibi for when he was alone with students.

While searching the band room at Roland Grise, detectives took eight yearbooks, documents and permission forms for students to practice during recess, and CDs/DVDs.

Another search warrant reveals items found at Frank’s home.

During their search of Frank’s home, detectives took a number of electronic devices, including an amazon tablet, two XBOXs, two cellphones, laptop, Fuji camera and video recorder.

Detectives also found a number of handwritten letters, a printed letter reading “Thanks Mr. Frank”, a letter and photo in an envelope addressed to him, more yearbooks with notes/letters inside, school photos of two girls in an envelope, a completed emergency student contact form, CDs/DVDs, SD card and external hard drive.

The warrant also reveals detectives found nude photos in a cardboard envelope in his bedroom, but does not say if those photos were of students.

Frank is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under an $850,000 bond.