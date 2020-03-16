Inmate dies while in Brunswick County jail

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died in custody over the weekend.

Officers with the Brunswick County Detention Center discovered an inmate, Richard David Johnson, Jr., 31 of Boiling Spring Lakes, unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Detention Center staff and medical personnel responded and performed lifesaving measures in an effort to revive Johnson, but wasn’t successful.

As per protocol and in conjunction with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff John Ingram has requested the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards conduct an internal investigation to insure that all Brunswick County Detention Center policies were followed.

While the investigation is ongoing, BCSO says preliminary information indicates policy was followed appropriately and no violations have been found.

The inmate was in normal population and was not on suicide watch, according to BCSO.

Johnson had been in the Brunswick County Detention Facility since March 4 for multiple charges including breaking and entering.

Another inmate, Wesley Keith Clark, died Friday morning in the Brunswick County jail.