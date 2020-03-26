Bike business speeding up through coronavirus crisis

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington community is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as is the rest of the nation. Families have been cooped up for days and it’s leading residents outdoors.

“There’s nothing else to do right now besides ride your bike or walk,” said bike buyer Karen Dejarld.

That’s the mentality that has people all across the Cape Fear staying active while practicing social distancing. It’s a movement that has the Wilmington bike business booming.

“We’ve definitely seen it get busier as folks are cooped up, kids aren’t in school, they want things to do,” says Two Wheeler Dealer sales associate Jonathan Mincher.

The shop was been packed with people since last week and they see it as a perfect time to get pedaling. Two Wheeler Dealer is no longer allowing costumers in the store, but the business hasn’t slowed down outside.

“Yes, I’m here to buy a bike,”said Dejarld. “I have a bike, but I wanted an upgrade. So, I figured this was as good a time as any.”

The bike shop says they usually start to get busy this time of year, but they say due to the circumstances things have ramped up a little earlier in 2020.

“We have consistent business through the yea, but usually late spring and summer are our busiest time,”says Mincher. “Our rush has started prematurely this year.”

The shops across the Cape Fear plan to stay open as long as it’s allowed, but ultimately their goal is still safety, for their customers and their staff.

“We are going to stay open as long we can depending on what the government decides,” Mincher said. “We will take the precautions that are necessary as things change. Just like everyone else we are adapting day to day, hour to hour, minute to minute.”