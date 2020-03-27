Myrtle Beach animal sanctuary owner ‘disappointed’ in Netflix series cameo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Dr. Bhagavan Antle said he and his staff are “very disappointed” with how their facility was represented in the Netflix series “Tiger King” in an Instagram post.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is a seven-episode true crime documentary series about the world of big cat owners. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

His full statement is below:

We are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series. We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz. It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world-class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Safari has been recognized by the state of South Carolina as one of the pre-eminent wildlife facilities in the United States. We’ve also received international accolades for the critical role we provide with our qualified, captive breeding programs and our global conservation efforts of threatened and endangered species.

Myrtle Beach Safari adheres to all USDA guidelines, and our animals are treated with the utmost care. We have never had a USDA violation and work collaboratively with various state and federal wildlife agencies to ensure our animals receive the very best life each and every day.

Over the decades we have heard every sort of fantasy scenario regarding our facility. Many of these less-than-flattering mistruths have been manufactured by those in the animal rights movement that oppose animal ambassador programs of any sort.