Police: Men defied stay-at-home order outside women’s clinic

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say seven people have been charged with violating stay-at-home orders while protesting outside an abortion clinic.

Greensboro police said the demonstrators were outside A Woman’s Clinic of Greensboro when they were asked to leave Monday because of stay-at-home orders prompted by the new coronavirus.

Police said the protesters refused to leave.

Authorities say they were charged with violating a county stay-at-home order and resisting a public officer.

It’s unclear if any of the men have attorneys.