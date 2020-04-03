New Hanover County closes public, private boat ramps and marinas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — All public and private boat ramps and marinas within New Hanover County will be closed for 10 days.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman signed a second supplemental amendment to the county’s State of Emergency and county-wide restrictions.

The amendment closes all public and private boat ramps, and public and private marinas within New Hanover County beginning today, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

These additional restrictions are intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and are specific to motorized boats; it does not apply to kayaks, paddle boards, or other non-motorized boats.

Commercial fishing operations, boating use by governmental entities for public safety, and maritime fuel are excluded from this order.

These restrictions are being implemented in collaboration with the mayors of the City of Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The full amendment can be viewed here.

“This decision was made with the advice and guidance from Public Health because we are going into another pretty weekend in New Hanover County, and – as we have all seen and heard – people are not listening to the Governor’s Stay at Home Orders and they are congregating in groups out on the water,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “The longer people don’t listen, the worse our community will fare in the spread of this virus. So we have to take decisive actions, and if that means more restrictions then that is what we will do.”

These additional restrictions remain in effect until 5 p.m. on April 13, in keeping with the county’s initial restrictions, unless rescinded earlier or extended.

Public boat ramps include those at: Castle Hayne, Sutton Lake, Wrightsville Beach, Snows Cut, River Road, Federal Point, Trail’s End, and Castle Street.

Public beach accesses at Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches, as well as Masonboro Island, remain closed as well.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has led to a number of restrictions and closures in our community that we have never seen before,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “None of this is easy, but it’s necessary. Public health data shows that physical distancing, along with proper hand washing, are the best ways to protect our community because the virus can be spread even without symptoms. So the more we can do now, the more we can limit potential exposure, the more lives we will save.”

Additional FAQs related to these restrictions have been added to the county’s website at Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, April 3, there are 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County.