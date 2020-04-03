North Carolina man arrested for violating gathering order

TARBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting found more than 70 people at a barn.

News outlets report the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bynum Drive in Pinetops in reference to shots fired into a residence.

When deputies reached the scene, they saw vehicles leaving the area, and when they went to the back of the residence, they found more than 70 people, which is in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order limiting gatherings.

John Fitzgerald Taylor of Pinetops was charged last Saturday for violating the governor’s executive order.