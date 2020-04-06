Iconic Wrightsville Beach hotel to continue Easter tradition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Easter celebrations began at Blockade Runner Beach Resort in 1964, according to Mary Baggett, co-owner and operator. The only hiatus was in 1984, when the hotel closed, repairing damages sustained from Hurricane Diana. This year, Baggett will continue the Easter Grande Buffet tradition, although by pickup only.

“I’ll miss seeing the children, families, and friends dressed up for the holiday – the whimsical décor, the Easter egg hunts, and the excitement of hugs and pictures with Peter Cottontail,” said Baggett. “However, during these challenging times and on this weekend of spiritual renewal, I’m happy we can provide our traditional Easter feast to our loyal customers in their homes.”

The COVID-19 crisis, a human tragedy impacting the health and lives of hundreds of thousands, has delivered a devastating blow to global employment and the economy. Especially hard hit is the hospitality sector, grinding to a virtual halt and threatening the livelihoods of some of the most vulnerable employees in the labor market.

“Blockade Runner is working hard to retain our staff during the slowdown,” said Baggett. “We would not be here without our hospitality workers. We need to do what we can for them. I urge everyone who can, to support local restaurants in your communities, and to send meals to those in need.”

Blockade Runner is taking special precautions by checking the body temperatures of staff members upon arrival each day. The culinary team is required to wear latex gloves and masks and to maintain social distancing of 6-8 feet, according to Baggett.

Easter’s Grande Feast is available on Saturday, 3-7 PM, and Sunday, 10 AM-2 PM. Reservations should be placed by Noon on Friday, April 10, to assure availability.

Order online here

Call (910) 256-7100 for order assistance.