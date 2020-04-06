Sunset Beach to close beach strand, stop short and long term rentals

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You will soon no longer be allowed on the beach in Sunset Beach, according to a release by the town Monday morning.

Starting Tuesday, the beach strand and all beach accesses will be closed. The town park will be closed. Also, long and short-term rentals will be prohibited.

Sunset Beach now joins New Hanover County, Oak Island, and Surf City who have already closed their beaches in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read the town’s full amendment here.