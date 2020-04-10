Joe Biden’s next big decision: Choosing a running mate

(AP) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week.

That’s according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

- Advertisement -

He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate.

Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August.

Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he’s stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”