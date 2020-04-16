UNC Charlotte to hold online remembrance of fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The anniversary of the shooting deaths of two North Carolina university students will be observed with an online service because of the coronavirus mandate to stay at home.

UNC Charlotte says on its webpage that it will mark the shooting last April 30 with “United: A Remembrance Program,” to pay tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, the two students who were killed when a gunman opened fire in a classroom.

The event will also honor all the students who were in the classroom that day.

Trystan Andrew Terrell pleaded guilty last September to charges stemming from the shooting.