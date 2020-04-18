Duke, ECU and UNC form partnership to better understand COVID-19’s spread in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A new partnership among three North Carolina universities is aimed at better understanding the spread of COVID-19, including among those who never showed symptoms, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Friday.

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump talked to governors about guidelines for reopening states.

Cooper said increased testing is a key part of making that strategy work.

“But, when governors are faced with global supply chain breakdowns when it comes to supplies and equipment, the federal government must help more,” Cooper said. “Easing restrictions here in our state without enough masks, gowns and gloves is like setting off on a three-day camping trip with enough food for just one night.”

The new partnership involving UNC, Duke and East Carolina is aimed at giving a more accurate idea of how widespread COVID-19 is, Cooper said, focusing on Chatham, Pitt and Cabarrus counties.

