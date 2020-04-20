NCDMV call center in Bladen County closed, pending result of employee virus test

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An employee at the NC Division of Motor Vehicles call center in Bladen County is being tested for the coronavirus, so for the safety of its workers, the center has been temporarily closed, pending the test results.

Callers will not be able to get through on the (919) 715-7000 customer service line. They are instead encouraged to send any requests for assistance to the NCDOT/DMV Contact Us system at www.ncdot.gov/contact. Go to the section titled Ask NCDMV a Question, and choose the appropriate link.

The call center service will resume operation as soon as it is determined it is safe for the employees to return to work.

Normal staffing at the call center is about 140 customer service operators. But to be within the social distancing parameter recommendations from state and federal health officials, the facility staffing was adjusted to approximately 65 employees.