Sheriff: Man dies after car backs into North Carolina river

LEXINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it has recovered the body of a man who died while trying unload a boat into a river.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that crews responded to an access point on the Yadkin River south of Lexington around 10 a.m. Sunday and found a vehicle submerged in the water.

Investigators said they determined the victim was trying to back the boat into the water when the car it was attached to went under with the man inside.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the vehicle’s windows were rolled down.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victim.