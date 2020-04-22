FedEx driver on saving Surf City beach wedding: ‘This was special’

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The FedEx driver who saved the day at a Surf City beach wedding is sharing his side of the fairy tale.

Photographer Amy Shores shared the heartwarming story on Facebook last week about how a couple’s wedding persevered despite several obstacles, including the last-minute delivery of a wedding band.

- Advertisement -

The bride was waiting for FedEx to overnight the groom’s wedding ring for their last minute wedding that had to be totally re-planned because of the pandemic.

In the new video posted on the FedEx Facebook page, FedEx team member Joe Engel said it was just a normal day of work for him. He said he showed up at the house and saw a note that asked him to bring the package to the beach.

Engel said there was no way for him to get on the beach from their front porch so he ran to ask a neighbor to give him access to the beach.

Related Article: Topsail grad who beat brain cancer honored in Surf City

“I’m like super far away from the wedding party,” Engel said. “It was already going on. There was already a ceremony. They noticed me right away. They started taking pictures. The bride started running down the beach. I just told her, ‘Congratulations. Get back to your wedding.’ And I walked away. I see a lot of cool things just being a delivery driver, but this, this was special.”

FedEx shared the video saying:

“FedEx team member Joe Engel did not plan for a race to the altar during his usual route. But thanks to his speedy delivery — Joe helped ensure a happily ever after. 💍💜”

Engel said he does this every day and he didn’t think he was going out of his way. He was just doing his job and he knew how much it meant to them to bring them the package.

“This sweet man came running down the sand waving the package. It was amazing! This should be a FedEx commercial,” Shores said.

FedEx has reached out to Shores and said they loved the story and planned to share it.

Congratulations to the happy couple!