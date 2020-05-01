Sheriff: Man wanted for S.C. murder arrested in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities said a man wanted for murder in South Carolina was captured in Florida.

Corey Jermaine Troupe was arrested Thursday by police in Dade County, Florida. Authorities in South Carolina said 49-year-old Troupe had a warrant out for his arrest in York County for the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Tony J. Stephens, who was found dead near an intersection in a rural area.

Details about the shooting or the relationship between Troupe and Stephens weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Troupe will waive extradition. It’s also unclear whether Troupe had an attorney.