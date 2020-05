KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Kure Beach voted on Monday to amend the town’s State of Emergency.

According to the town’s website, Kure Beach will lift the ban on short-term rentals effective Friday, May 15 at noon.

Public restrooms will also open Friday at noon.

Recently, Kure Beach Pier employees said the pier would be limited to fishing on the weekends.