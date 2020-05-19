North Carolina Ports make history with largest container ship

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to see a real life giant on the Cape Fear River.

Wednesday afternoon, the MV Hyundai Hope will make its way to the port of Wilmington.

A spokesperson says it is the largest container ship in the NC Ports history, and is carrying 14,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

The port is closed to the public, but you can watch the vessel at the Southport Waterfront Park, or the Riverlights Community in New Hanover County as well as other outposts on both sides of the river.

As a reminder, do not forget about social distancing.