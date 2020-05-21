PAG meets following changes in proposals to buy, partner with NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Partnership Advisory Group met on Thursday night to once again discuss the possible sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, following an announcement from UNC Health about its proposal.

UNC had previously said they would end their affiliation with NHRMC if the hospital partnered with someone else. But now Novant Health, one of the three organizations being considered, is bringing UNC into its bid.

The other organizations in the running currently are Atrium and Duke Health.

PAG co-chair Barb Biehner says this move by Novant to bring on a medical school helps to level the playing field.

“Obviously Duke has its own, and that is the basis of their proposal, and Atrium has an affiliation with Wake,” she said. “So what’s nice is Novant recognized that and brought a key player to the table, that helps us really be able to compare the three.”

No decisions were expected or made at this meeting.

The group planned to recap and vote on core considerations for their letter of intent.

A public hearing will be held June 22 for the public to comment on the current six proposals.

Click here to view the PAG’s agenda from Thursday night’s meeting.

Click here to view the presentation.