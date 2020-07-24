CFPUA: NCDEQ is ‘looking into’ recent Chemours sediment spill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State regulators told CFPUA that they are looking into Chemours’s report of a release of sediment earlier this week during work related to PFAS remediation at the company’s Fayetteville Works Plant.

Wednesday evening, CFPURA says Chemours sent an email to them stating that PFAS remediation work at its Fayetteville Works plant apparently had sent an increased volume of sediment into the river.

CFPUA says they immediately began sampling raw, untreated water from the river and will continue daily temporarily.

On Thursday morning, CFPUA says they sought guidance from regulators at the NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).

In an email to CFPUA, an NCDEQ official reportedly wrote that staff had visited Chemours chemical manufacturing site on Thursday morning and that the river “looked normal.” CFPUA says the state official told them that staff took samples at Chemours’ Old Outfall 002 and downstream at Lock & Dam No. 3.

Results of analysis on the samples will be provided to CFPUA, the NCDEQ official wrote.

Also Thursday evening, Chemours sent an email to CFPUA providing results of preliminary screening of samples it said had been taken from the Cape Fear River about seven miles downstream from the Fayetteville Works site.

CFPUA says those results, based on analysis with detection limits of 100 ppt and above, were largely inconclusive. For example, Chemours email claims that results of its screening “show no detection of HFPO Dimer Acid,” also known as GenX.

CFPUA has monitored for PFAS in the river since 2017. GenX has been detected in every one of the many dozens of samples of raw, untreated river water.

Chemours stated in its email that samples have been sent to a private lab for higher resolution analysis.

