Study: Brunswick Community College ranks best in the nation

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College in Bolivia ranks as the best community college in the country, according to a new study by SmartAsset.

With tuition and fees that are a fraction compared to public and private colleges and universities, Scommunity colleges offer an affordable option for students who are interested in earning an associate’s degree or eventually transferring to a four-year institution.

On Friday, SmartAsset released a new study that ranks 821 community colleges across metrics including the graduation and transfer rate, the student-to-faculty ratio and the cost of in-state tuition and fees to identify the best community colleges in the nation.

Brunswick Community College ranked the nation’s best community college in their analysis.