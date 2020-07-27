Deputies: Mike Adams’ death ruled a suicide

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released more details in the death of controversial UNCW professor Mike Adams.

Shortly after noon last Thursday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Windsong Road in reference to a check welfare call.

Deputies say the homeowner had not been seen or heard from in a couple of days.

After gaining entry to the home, NHSO says deputies found Mike Adams, who had fatally shot himself, in a bedroom.

According to NHSO, medical examiner confirmed Adams committed suicide.

No other people were in the home and foul play is not suspected.

Adams had recently announced his retirement from the university amid backlash over his comments on social media.