Developer proposes 192-unit apartment complex off Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Happening next week, the Wilmington Planning Commission will consider a proposal for a 192-unit apartment complex off of Market Street.

The 10.48 acre property is located near Market Street and Westig Road behind several businesses such as O’Reilly Auto Parts and Pawn USA.

The proposal includes 144 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units for a total of 240 bedrooms. There would be a total of 245 parking spaces, about half garage, half surface parking.

It also includes dedicating part of Westig Road to the City of Wilmington, renaming it Switchyard, and connecting the road to Cinema Drive.

After the planning commission considers the rezoning, county commissioners will have final approval.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center. Public comments can be delivered in-person or submitted online. The meeting can be streamed on GTV8.