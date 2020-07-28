More stores to close at Mayfaire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two more national chain stores will be closing soon at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

New York and Company has announced a plan to close all their stores as a result of their bankruptcy filing.

An employee at the Mayfaire location confirms they’re closing, but couldn’t tell us when.

Also, Ascena retail group which owns Justice Girl’s Clothing plans to close their Mayfaire location within 6-to-10 days.

According to Bloomberg, CBL and Associates Properties, which owns Mayfaire Town Center, is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

WWAY reached out to CBL and Associates Properties and a spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.

We’re told customers and retails should expect business as usual for now.