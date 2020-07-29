New Hanover County to vote on revised rule prohibiting e-cigarettes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County will soon consider adopting a revised rule to prohibit the use of tobacco, including e-cigarettes, within the county.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board will meet at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18.

The drafted rule includes prohibiting tobacco and e-cigarettes use in county, town and city buildings, vehicles and grounds, as well as in public places in New Hanover County, like restaurants, bars and entertainment venues and sidewalks.

This is a revised version of the rule adopted last December.

Revisions include an exception to the rule in group therapeutic rehabilitation settings and an expansion further prohibiting tobacco and e-cigarette use on private sidewalks that are accessible to the public.

The public comment can comments and feedback by noon on Friday, August 14.

The Health and Human Services Board will review the drafted rule and comments at the August 18 meeting before voting.

Residents may review the revised rule by here, or obtaining a copy at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building located at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington. Comments on the rule may be submitted online or by emailing comments@NHCgov.com with your name, address and comment.

The meeting will be held via teleconference and the public can listen to the meeting by dialing (415) 655-0003 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18. When prompted for the meeting identification number, press 808 594 284, then the pound sign (#). If favorable, the rule will move to the Board of County Commissioners for their review and approval at a subsequent regular meeting before becoming effective.

To submit public comments on other Health and Human Services related topics, please email comments@NHCgov.com with your name, address and comments by noon on Monday, August 17, to be read aloud at the meeting on August 18.