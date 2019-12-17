Health board passes smoking, vaping ban in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Smoking and vaping could soon be banned in public places in New Hanover County. The Health and Human Services Board voted to pass a new rule Tuesday.

The board held a public hearing at 8 a.m. While the board received 193 comments online, only three people came out to speak.

The new rule bans smoking and vaping on all public property within the county, including sidewalks and parks.

Bars and restaurants would still be able to designate outdoor areas for people to smoke and vape.

New Hanover County Health Director Phillip Tarte says he believes this rule could save lives.

“I do think it is a well-written rule, I think there was a lot of deliberation, a lot of time spent on it,” Tarte said. “It is comprehensive, it is a very progressive rule, probably more so than other counties in North Carolina.”

Those who violate the rule could be hit with a $50 fine. Although Tarte says the goal is education, not punishment.

The rule will not go into effect until county commissioners vote on it, which is expected to happen in February.