North Carolina city enacts curfew, state of emergency

ROXBORO, NC (AP) — A city in North Carolina has declared a state of emergency after a police officer fatally shot a Black man, resulting in recent demonstrations.

The city of Roxboro ordered a curfew for parts of the city from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The curfew is also set to occur from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday before it will then be rescinded.

There have been demonstrations in Roxboro since Friday, the day 45-year-old David Brooks Jr. was fatally shot by officers.

Investigators say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun at the scene. They haven’t said whether Brooks was carrying the weapon.