Warrant: Teen used website to solicit woman for prostitution

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An arrest warrant reveals new details about a Wilmington man charged with human trafficking who was reportedly found hiding in an attic.

Dwayne Poole Jackson, 19, was arrested Friday and faces several charges for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Jackson recruited, enticed, and harbored an 18-year-old woman for sexual servitude.

According to a search warrant, the sheriff’s office says Jackson used the social media website “skipthegames.com” to solicit her for prostitution.

Investigators say Jackson used the website to arrange meetings between the victim and several men for prostitution, and required the victim to bring in a certain amount of money from customers.

In the warrant, the sheriff’s office says Jackson required the victim to give him a portion of her earnings.

Investigators say the incident went on for much of June.

Jackson is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

If you know anything, contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at (910) 259-1437 or (910) 259-1515.