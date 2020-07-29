With public safety as primary concern, Cape Fear Fair talks possibilities for fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following Wednesday morning’s announcement that the North Carolina State Fair has been cancelled for the first time since World War II, the Cape Fear Fair and Expo Manager Skip Watkins says he isn’t sure what’s in store for our local fair at this time.

“Public safety is our first primary concern and it’s going to follow Governor Cooper and what phases we’re in,” Watkins said.

He says it the fair does happen, it will likely look much different. Possibly eliminating indoor exhibits.

“I have not spoken with our three county 4-Hs and extension services, but I am concerned that the 4-H participation in any fair in the state of North Carolina, even in the country this year, is going to be greatly affected,” Watkins said.

And if the fair is cancelled, the local economy could take a hit as well.

Watkins says the fair has a 5 to 6 million dollar impact.

He says they hire locally to help set up and purchase equipment from local vendors as well.

“It’s going to make a difference, maybe it’s not going to make a difference that somebody recognizes,” Watkins said.

He says cancelled events like the fair and the Azalea Festival will have a negative impact economically.

But, for now, he remains positive.

“We’re hopeful but we’re also going to put citizens and public health first,” Watkins said.

Watkins says there is an emergency Zoom meeting scheduled for Monday where they will discuss possibilities for the fall.

He says a decision should be made by the end of August, if not sooner.

For the latest updates on the Cape Fear Fair and Expo, visit their website.