Wilmington activist Devon Scott charged with sex crime

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Wilmington mayoral candidate and activist Devon Scott has been arrested for a sex crime.

Police say Scott, 37, is charged with second degree sexual offense for the rape of Lauren Scott in May 2015.

He is being held without bond. Police say this typical for domestic cases.

According to WPD, police issued warrants on Scott and the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested him around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at his home.

The Task Force is comprised of members of the US Marshals, Wilmington Police Department, NC Department of Public Safety, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren, accused Devon of rape, domestic violence and longterm emotional mistreatment in a series of public Facebook posts that began Saturday.