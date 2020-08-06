WPD: Two men charged with affray after altercation on Castle St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are charging two men with affray after their altercation left one with minor injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 7th and Castle Streets.

When officers arrived, they found Shamar Mitchell, 20, with a minor wound and Onyx Kennedy, 24, left the scene.

Witnesses told police that the two men were fighting one another when Mitchell was cut receiving several minor wounds. Mitchell was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Police are charging both men with affray and releasing them on citations.