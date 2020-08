WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on August 5. Police say they can not release his name because he’s a juvenile.

- Advertisement -

The teenage girl was shot just before 11 p.m. on August 1 near S. 10th St and Queen St.

The 14-year-old was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released.