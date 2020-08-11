Second man wanted in Pender County human trafficking investigation

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect in a human trafficking investigation.

The sheriff’s office has arrest warrants for Demond Ca’Quan Conyers for one count of Human Trafficking, one count of Advancing Prostitution, one count of Profiting from Prostitution and Conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

Conyers is known to frequent Castle St in Wilmington and the Leland area.

Dwayne Poole Jackson was arrested in Wilmington last month for the same charges involving the same victim.

According to a search warrant for Jackson, he allegedly used the social media website “skipthegames.com” to arrange meetings between the victim and several men for prostitution, and required the victim to bring in a certain amount of money from customers.

If anyone knows where Demond Ca’Quan Conyers is, please notify law enforcement or the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard and Eric Short are leading the investigation and can be reached at (910) 259-1515.