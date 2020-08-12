NC aquarium rounds up tossed coins to pay bills during closure

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WWAY) — If you have been to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores you know one of the first exhibits is the 30-foot tall Smoky Mountain waterfall.

Since being closed due to the ongoing pandemic, the aquarium staff decided to clean it. Turns out, most visitors have viewed it more as a wishing well.

Over the weekend, the aquarium posted photos of the 100 gallons of coins that were found at the bottom of the fountain.

Staff says the money will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals.

The aquarium asked followers to guess how much money the coins amounted to and says they will reveal the answer later next week.